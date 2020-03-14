|
Dr. Nikki L. Schweinbeck
Dr. Nikki L. Schweinbeck 78 born in Decatur Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday March 12th, 2020 in Atlanta Georgia. She was in the field of education for over thirty years and successfully obtained five masters and a doctorate in school law from Spalding University. At the end of her educational career she assisted foreign students in obtaining their doctorates from Spalding University. She was an active member in both the Louisville woman's club and the Sarasota woman's club. In addition, she was a dedicated member in DELTA KAPPA GAMMA (Woman Educators). She also attended monthly social gatherings of both her previous work place and her Highschool.
Nikki proceeded in death by her loving husband George P. Schweinbeck Jr. of almost 50 years along with her only sibling Linda L. Kessinger.
She is survived by her two sons George and Stephan(Roya) Schweinbeck and her three loving Grandchildren Amanda(Ben) Spears, Diana Schweinbeck, and Michael(Rachael) Schweinbeck.
Nikki's funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church (3926 Poplar Level Rd. Louisville, KY, 40213) on Monday March 23rd at 10AM with burial to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home (1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, KY, 40204) on Sunday March 22nd from 2:00PM to 8:00PM.
In Lieu of flowers Donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul (1041 S. Preston St. Louisville, KY, 40203).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020