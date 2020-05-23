Nina J. Hunt



Nina J. Hunt , 77 , joined her Heavenly Father on April 21st, 2020. She was born on July 7th , 1942 to Martha & Lloyd Dowdell. She is preceded in death by her beloved Husband, Albert N. Hunt & her (2) Brothers, Scott & Gary Dowdell. She is survived by adoring Son Bryan D. Sutton (Mary), & Michael G. Sutton, (7) Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. Nina was a retired School Bus Driver for the Board of Education where she worked for (30) years. Nina was fun loving, kind hearted and loved by all. She always had a smile and will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at Southeast Christian Church.









