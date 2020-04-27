|
|
Nina Rissler Ayers
Louisville - Nina Rissler Ayers, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Nina was born on July 29, 1947 to the late James and Wanda Cunningham Rissler. Nina was a former executive secretary at Procter and Gamble and a housewife. Nina was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Friends of Locust Grove and Trinity High School's "Momma Rocks". Nina was preceded in death by her parents.
Nina is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Tim Ayers; sons, Patrick Ayers (Cassandra Taylor), Boomer Ayers (Brooke Phillips) and daughter Shannon Ayers; grandchildren, Reagan Ayers, Caroline Ayers, Baylor Grace Ayers, Hadley Ayers, Thai Taylor, and Tristan Taylor.
Services for Nina will be private, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122, in memory of Nina.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020