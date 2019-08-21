|
Nina Ruth Martin
Louisville - Nina Ruth Martin, 92, went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2019. Nina was born on May 7, 1927 to the late Pearl and Hazel Shell in Harlan County, Kentucky. Nina was a member at Southeast Christian Church, a former member of Beargrass Christian Church and Loyall Church of Christ. She retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as an auditor in 1988. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Nina was married to her late husband, Charles Edwin Martin, Jr. for 30 years.
Also preceding her in death is her son Richard Alan Martin.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles Edwin Martin III (Linda) and Joseph Scott Martin (Dorothy), daughter-in-law, Elaine Martin, brother, Jack Shell, eleven grandchildren, Eric, Michele, Daniel, Ruth Ann, Suzanne, Andy, Sarah, Alan, David, Caroline and Kristen, twenty great-grandchildren and one on the way. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers from Helping Hands and Hosparus of Louisville.
The family will accept guests at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218 on Thursday, August 22 from 5-8pm and 12-2 on Friday August 23, with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Donations can be made in memory of Nina at the Salvation Army and Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019