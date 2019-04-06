Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Strange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina T. Strange


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nina T. Strange Obituary
Nina T. Strange

Louisville - 87, passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Indiana in December 1931 to the late Perry and Goldie Tucker. Nina was a proud member of the Eastern Star. She was devoted wife, hgmother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years, William "Bill" M. Strange.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Connie (Gary) Jennings and son, Bill (Peggy) Strange; grandchildren, Howard (Jan) Jennings, Chelsea Jennings and Misty Hanover; great grandchildren, Garret and June Jennings, and Thadius, Miles, Skylar and Lincoln Hanover.

A service to celebrate Nina's life will take place at 10 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington, Indiana. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now