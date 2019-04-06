|
Nina T. Strange
Louisville - 87, passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Indiana in December 1931 to the late Perry and Goldie Tucker. Nina was a proud member of the Eastern Star. She was devoted wife, hgmother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years, William "Bill" M. Strange.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Connie (Gary) Jennings and son, Bill (Peggy) Strange; grandchildren, Howard (Jan) Jennings, Chelsea Jennings and Misty Hanover; great grandchildren, Garret and June Jennings, and Thadius, Miles, Skylar and Lincoln Hanover.
A service to celebrate Nina's life will take place at 10 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington, Indiana. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019