Nina Tomlin
Jeffersonville - Nina Tomlin of Jeffersonville, Indiana, 81, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Cremation was chosen according to Nina's wishes. A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 2-6 pm on Sunday January 19th, 2020 at 300 Spring Street in Jeffersonville with a life story presentation at 4pm.
She was born in New Albany, Indiana to Hobart Sweeney and Gertrude Bates on November 23, 1938. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1956 where she enjoyed her studies and met her sweetheart, Jerrold Edwin Tomlin. They married in 1958 while she was a bookkeeper at the Kirby Company and her husband was pursuing a degree in Medical Science from the University of Louisville.
Her life took a turn when her husband enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and she became an Army wife. After his initial training, they were stationed in Germany, with their 2 children, where they were stationed until 1967. Upon returning to the states, they resided in Sacramento, CA for several years. Then they decided to move their family and open a medical practice in their hometown of Jeffersonville, Indiana in 1973.
As a life-long learner, she pursued college classes in Germany and Sacramento over the years. After her youngest children were teenagers, she graduated from Spalding University with a Bachelor's of Arts in Psychology in 1990.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 57 years, and her son, Jerrold Jr. "Jay" Tomlin (Cindy) of Houston, TX.
She is survived by her brother Ed (Carolyn) Sweeney of Madison, GA and her children; Christina "Tina" Van Winkle, Thomas Tomlin, James (Kerri) Tomlin, and her grandchildren; Alexis Brennan and Tony McClure of Houston, Edward (Karen) Van Winkle of Indianapolis, and Nicholas and Lauren Tomlin of Jeffersonville, along with one great granddaughter, Amber Brennan.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to express their gratitude to Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana for their loving care given to Nina and her family. Donations can be made at: hosparushealth.org/donate
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019