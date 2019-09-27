|
|
Niram Terrell
Brandenburg - Niram Clark Terrell, age 72, of Brandenburg, Kentucky went to be with Jesus on September 27, 2019. He was born November 20, 1946 in Jacksonville, Florida.
He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda McElroy Terrell and his three daughters Michele (Rob) Miller, Jennifer (Mike) Lancaster and Angela Wheatley all of Brandenburg. He was the best papaw to his eight grandchildren Brenna, Levi, Chris, Cade, Matt, Nick, Cara and Ella. In addition, survived by a bonus granddaughter, Maggie Kamber; sister-in-laws Joyce Noe, Iva Cox, Nelda (Edward) Bratcher and Heather Terrrell; brother-in-laws Roger (Irlene) McElroy and Gary McElroy, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Terrell; his mother, Mamie Terrell; a sister Doris Jean Cook; and a brother, Will Terrell; three brother-in-laws, Paul Cook, Merrille Noe and Warner McElroy; a sister-in-law, Barbara Bennett and two nieces. He was a retired carpenter and business owner. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, motorcycle riding, boating, water-skiing and camping. He was a founding member of Meade County General Baptist Church and currently attending Radiant Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Radiant Church in Brandenburg. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, with visitation starting at 3:30 pm, followed by a service at 5:30 pm at Radiant Church, located at 636 Broadway, Brandenburg. Burial will be in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. or Radiant Church KY Impact at 636 Broadway, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019