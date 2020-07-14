1/1
Nita Maum
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nita Maum

Crestwood -

Anita Maum passed away peacefully at her home in Crestwood, KY surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1927 in Fiume, Italy (today's Rijeka, Croatia) to Rosa and Santo Blasich, the youngest of a large Italian family.

As a teenager, Anita survived World War II, often recounting many dangerous and historic events witnessed by her during those years. After the war, she visited her sister in Germany where she met the love of her life, Reginald Maum (Papi), a handsome U.S. Army sergeant. They had two children, Rosie and Robert, and, as a military family, moved often around Germany and Europe.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Papi and Anita were separated for several years. During that time, she worked hard to raise her children, making sure they had everything they needed to be happy and to get a good education.

When Anita and Papi reunited, they moved to Louisville where they spent many years enjoying life, traveling, going shopping, and visiting family and friends. Anita loved to watch soap operas, play Bingo, and cook. She was most famous for her mouthwatering lasagne. She also loved to dress elegantly and had a considerable collection of high-heel shoes.

Anita was also a resilient and strong woman. She got her driver's license at the age of sixty so she could take her husband to the VA hospital after he became ill and needed frequent visits there. She suffered a stroke when she was eighty six but continued to live life with zest and passion, making many new friends at the TriCare Adult Daycare Center in Buckner. She survived two major surgeries in 2019 but ultimately succumbed to cancer.

Anita's loving, caring, and positive spirit will be forever missed. She inspired many and her passing will leave a deep void in all those who loved her.

Visitations are scheduled for Friday, July 17 at 10 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am; both events will take place at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, KY 40056. A private inurnment ceremony will be held after the mass at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oldham County Humane Society, https://www.humanesocietyoldhamcounty.com condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved