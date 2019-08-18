|
|
Noah Russell Childers, Sr.
LOUISVILLE - 91, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A native of Campbellsville, KY, Noah was a U.S. Navy veteran and a production worker at both Standard Gravure and Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma (Pluckebaum) Childers.
Russell is survived by his son, Noah Russell Childers, Jr. (Kelly); daughter, Carolyn Denise Storer; brother, Ewing Childers (Dodie); 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial In Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
The family would like to thank the staff of Norton Healthcare St. Matthews and Hosparus for the excellent care they provided Russell.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019