Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Childers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah Russell Childers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noah Russell Childers Sr. Obituary
Noah Russell Childers, Sr.

LOUISVILLE - 91, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A native of Campbellsville, KY, Noah was a U.S. Navy veteran and a production worker at both Standard Gravure and Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma (Pluckebaum) Childers.

Russell is survived by his son, Noah Russell Childers, Jr. (Kelly); daughter, Carolyn Denise Storer; brother, Ewing Childers (Dodie); 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial In Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

The family would like to thank the staff of Norton Healthcare St. Matthews and Hosparus for the excellent care they provided Russell.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now