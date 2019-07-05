|
Nobuko O. Tidwell
Louisville - Nobuko O. Tidwell, 94, of Louisville passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Hakodate, Hokkaido Japan in 1924 to the late Mankichi and Iso Okumura.
Nobuko was employed as a secretary at the US Air Force base in Misawa, Japan during the early 1950s. There, she met her future husband Vance Tidwell who was stationed in Japan during the Korean conflict. Nobuko and Vance were married in 1954 in Misawa and eventually moved to the United States where she became a dedicated mother and homemaker.
During the 1970's Nobuko began a Bible study for a small group of her Japanese friends. This Bible study group was the nucleus of what would become today's Japanese Christian Church, a unique and thriving Christian community in Louisville. She was also a member of Middletown United Methodist Church.
Nobuko is survived by daughters Mitzi Pendergrass (John) and Amy Tidwell, grand-pup Hamish and several nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank caregivers Ayla Ivory, Emilie Doades, and Lisa Mikelatos.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the chapel at Ratterman Bros. with entombment in Resthaven Cemetery to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Louisville Japanese Christian Church, Hosparus of Louisville, Greater KY/So.IND and the Westie Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019