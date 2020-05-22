Noel Glenn Rich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noel Glenn Rich

Edmonson County - Noel Glenn Rich, 95, dedicated son, husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 during World War II, where he fought in the Pacific Theater for over three years. Noel was a retired Local 70 Ironworker, and following his retirement, enjoyed being a cattleman. He was a life member of VFW Post 6937, a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, as well as a devout Baptist. He was a patriot in every sense of the word and will be truly missed.

He was born on March 21, 1925 in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Syles "Frank" and Annie (Meredith) Rich. Noel is survived by his sons, David and Michael Rich; grandchildren Justin Rich (Maggie), Helen-Noel Crawley (Casey), Ben Rich (Cynthia), Lauren Rich; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Vivi.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at Union Light Cemetery (2149 Union Light Road, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259).

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Noel's name may be made to the VFW Post 6937 in Brownsville, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Union Light Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved