Noel Glenn Rich
Edmonson County - Noel Glenn Rich, 95, dedicated son, husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 during World War II, where he fought in the Pacific Theater for over three years. Noel was a retired Local 70 Ironworker, and following his retirement, enjoyed being a cattleman. He was a life member of VFW Post 6937, a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, as well as a devout Baptist. He was a patriot in every sense of the word and will be truly missed.
He was born on March 21, 1925 in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Syles "Frank" and Annie (Meredith) Rich. Noel is survived by his sons, David and Michael Rich; grandchildren Justin Rich (Maggie), Helen-Noel Crawley (Casey), Ben Rich (Cynthia), Lauren Rich; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Vivi.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at Union Light Cemetery (2149 Union Light Road, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259).
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Noel's name may be made to the VFW Post 6937 in Brownsville, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.