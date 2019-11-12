Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Louisville - Nolon Butler Petty, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Nolon was a lifelong sports enthusiast and member of the YMCA. He participated in Golden Gloves, basketball, and track as a youngster. Nolon was an award winning Body Building enthusiast and was extremely devoted to his family. In his later years he loved and cared for all animals. Nolon is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Petty; parents, Baz and Nora Bell Petty; brother, David Lee Petty. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry (Steve) Rosenacker, Anita Michelle Petty; grandchildren, Paula (Kenny) Tackett, Amelia (Keith) Adkins, Dylan (Elizabeth) Petty; great-grandchildren, Elias and Cora Tackett, and Luella Adkins. The Funeral Service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation from 12pm until the time of service. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share condolences with Nolon's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
