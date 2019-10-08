Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Summit Heights United Methodist Church
7400 Outer Loop
Nora Gay Hammond Winter

Nora Gay Hammond Winter Obituary
Nora Gay Hammond Winter

Louisville - 83, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Hammond, and six siblings.

Nora was a choir member at her church, Summit Heights United Methodist, she was also an avid quilter. Nora was dedicated to her church and to her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Donald Winter; daughter, Cindi Blair (John) & son, Steve Hammond; nine siblings; grandson, Steven Hammond; stepson, Mark Winter (Nancy); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Thursday, October 10, 2019 12 Noon at Summit Heights United Methodist Church, 7400 Outer Loop, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Nora's memory may be directed to her church, Summit Heights United Methodist, or to Save Our Cats And Kittens of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
