|
|
Nora Maxine Ayers
Louisville - Passed away April 14th peacefully at her home.
Maxine was a 30 year widow of George Lee Ayers. She retired from Seagram's Distillery after 42 years of commitment. She was a strong courageous, loving and kind person, as well as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the great outdoors, nature, cooking and traveling with her friends. Loyal to her faith, family and friends. Her greatest joy was nurturing her grandson. She was loved and adored by all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ayers; her son, Joseph Ray Ayers; two brothers, Austin and Albie.
She is survived by her grandson, Georgie Ayers; and her step-daughter, Brenda Wilson.
The family wants to offer special thanks to Hosparus and KIPDA.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020