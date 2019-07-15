Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nora R. Gaddis

Louisville - Nora R. Gaddis, 83, entered Eternal Life Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Nora was born in Eminence, Kentucky to the late Willie B. and Lizzie Cleo O'Nan Roland. She worked as a pharmacy technician for Taylor Pharmacy and later CVS. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George W. Gaddis, Sr.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Bryant (John David), Martin Gaddis (Sara Maie), Jon Gaddis (Khouloud), and George W. Gaddis, Jr. (Dee); 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Norton Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019
