Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Norbert Carey
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 South 6 th Street
Norbert Charles Carey


1925 - 2019
Norbert Charles Carey Obituary
Norbert Charles Carey

CAREY, NORBERT CHARLES passed away on November 10, 2019 at Nazareth Home while surrounded by family and friends.

He was born 22 Nov 1925 in Louisville and raised here. He was a Army veteran of World War 2, having served in the Aleutian Islands. He was a successful small business owner during his working lifetime specializing in the construction trades.

As a hobby, he was a longtime member of Our Lady's Rosary Makers of Louisville having made thousands of rosaries for distribution all over the world.

In retirement he worked countless hours for Habitat for Humanity receiving awards for his contributions.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Geneva Wall Carey and his Daughter, Denise Carey Mott.

Survivors include his Sons; Norbert (Chuck) Carey, Jr. (Sondra), Elizabethtown, KY, David Carey (Hope), Sarasota, FL, Christopher Carey, Louisville and Dr. John Carey (Elaine), Hunt Valley, MD, His Granddaughters; Christa Carey, Meghan Carey Mott Rhodes, PhD, Chassidy Sisco, April Richardson, Chloe Carey Szypulski and Dianna Ponichtera, His Sister, Rita Sheridan, five Great Granddaughters and two Great Grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 South 6th Street with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to Day Spring (dayspringky.org)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
