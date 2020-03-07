|
|
Norbert Eugene Logsdon Sr.
Louisville - Norbert E. Logsdon, Sr. 90, entered eternal life Thursday, March 5th, 2020.
Norb was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Christ The King Parish. He retired from The Courier-Journal after 39 years as a printer. He was a very compassionate man, always putting the needs of others before his own. He was a man of great integrity and generosity, who set a fine example for all to emulate. His warm heart will be remembered by all who he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his loving spouse of 63 years, Shirley Clark Logsdon, his parents Louis Francis & Marie Logsdon, his step-mother, Billie Mae Raizor Logsdon and siblings
Ray, Joe, Don and Charles Logsdon, and step-sister Beverly Torstrick Auerwick.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Norb Logsdon Jr. (Warlina) of Jacksonville, FL., Alicia Logsdon Clark of Raleigh, NC., Steve Logsdon of San Diego, CA., Bill Logsdon of Louisville, KY., Chris Logsdon (Allison) of Louisville KY., Therese' Logsdon of Tacoma, WA., and Mary Ann Seger (David) of Louisville, KY.; 12 Grandchildren , 12 Great Grandchildren; siblings Mary Williams and Steve (Bev) Logsdon; numerous nieces, nephews & friends.
Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12th at Christ The King Catholic Church, 724 S. 44th St., with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 12 - 8 pm Wednesday at J.B. Ratterman & Sons, 2114 W. Market St.
Expressions of sympathy to Christ The King Catholic Church, or Day Spring of Louisville - dayspringky.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020