Norbert J. Phillips "Joe"
Louisville - 84 died Friday in Hosparus care at Baptist East. He retired from Ironworkers Union Local 70, and he was an Army Veteran of the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #8 and St. Martha Catholic Church.
He was the son of Mary C. Clark and Norbert L. Phillips, both deceased.
Survivors are his wife: Alice Yann Phillips; a brother: Richard L.; 2 daughters: Cynthia Francis (Roy) and Teresa Velliquette; a son: Steven (Sherry); 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Appreciation to Baptist Health staff in Shepherdsville and Fresenius Kidney Care staff at Norton Healthcare Hospital in St. Matthews for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donate to American Kidney Association.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019