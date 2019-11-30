Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert J. "Joe" Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert J. "Joe" Phillips Obituary
Norbert J. Phillips "Joe"

Louisville - 84 died Friday in Hosparus care at Baptist East. He retired from Ironworkers Union Local 70, and he was an Army Veteran of the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #8 and St. Martha Catholic Church.

He was the son of Mary C. Clark and Norbert L. Phillips, both deceased.

Survivors are his wife: Alice Yann Phillips; a brother: Richard L.; 2 daughters: Cynthia Francis (Roy) and Teresa Velliquette; a son: Steven (Sherry); 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Appreciation to Baptist Health staff in Shepherdsville and Fresenius Kidney Care staff at Norton Healthcare Hospital in St. Matthews for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donate to American Kidney Association.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -