Norma B. (Kit) Moore (Ware)
Norma B. (Kit) Moore (Ware) (78) passed away on October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. As a young mother, Kit began working with her mother and father at Ivan Ware Heating & Cooling, the family HVAC business. She continued to work at Ware as her own family grew, eventually helping lead the company, with her brother Richard Ware, to national status as Ware Energy. During this time she also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Arts (English) from the University of Louisville and worked toward a Master's Degree at the University of Florida.
Kit and Bob, her husband of 58 years, enjoyed many years as retiree residents of St. Augustine, Florida, where Kit worked with the St. John's County Sheriff's Office and later drove the Old Town Trolley, sharing the history and stories of St. Augustine. Kit was an avid tennis player up to the end of her life, and loved the staff at Advantage Tennis and Fitness.
Kit is preceded in death by Bob, and is survived by her four daughters, Karen Shade (Greg), Christie Moore (Phillip Bressoud), Debbie Hall (Ronnie) and Stacy Black. She loved and supported all of her grandchildren, Paul Pfeiffer, Jr., David Pfeiffer, Abby Hall, Bobby Hall, Kaelin Black, Ashley Black, Anthony Black, Alaena Holland, Sarah Bressoud, Callie Bressoud, Jessica Harbeson and Rebecca Shade. Kit is also survived by her brother Richard Ware and sister Anna Cottrell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kit left behind many, many dear friends, who laughed, lived, and traveled with her throughout her life.
A private service is planned. Kit asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the University of Louisville Women's Center, the Center for Women and Families and Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019