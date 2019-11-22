|
|
Norma Carol Pendleton
Louisville - On November 21, 2019, Norma Carol Pendleton received her angel wings. Norma was born April 15, 1944 in Columbia, TN to Melvin and Tina Holder. She was the youngest of five children including Sylvia, Keith, Imogene and David.
She delighted in raising her family and left to cherish her memory are daughters, Paige Stewart and Monica Mays, son Jonathan Pendleton as well as her grandchildren, Catherine, Michael and Luke. She truly valued her family and friends. She grew up in the rural town of Palmyra, Indiana and was always thrilled being out in nature and lived life to the fullest, never forgetting where she came from.
For 35 years, Norma owned and operated Catherine's Legacy, a women's boutique in St. Matthews. As an entrepreneur, she had numerous businesses. She also owned a catering business, bought and sold antiques, and raised her children on an organic farm. She was a talented musician, an avid reader and movie buff. Always the life-long learner, she volunteered at a Latino Center to learn Spanish and at 57 began oil painting, leaving a remarkable legacy of beautiful works for her family and friends. Norma enjoyed mentoring many women along the way to pursue their dreams and reach for the stars.
Norma expresses her deepest thanks to the physicians and nurses who championed her battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Love Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, IN. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
All family and friends are invited to an Open House and Brunch on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at her home located at 1121 Broadfields Drive, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019