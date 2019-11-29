Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Norma D. Lewis Obituary
Norma D. Lewis

Louisville - 97, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Connecticut, she made her home in Louisville since 1966. She is preceded in death by her son, William A. Lewis II.

She is survived by her son Todd Lewis (Teresa Gentile), daughter-in-law Jesse Turner, and grandchildren Julia Michael Lewis and William Turner Lewis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 8 PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, December 4 at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel 3105 Lexington Road, 40206.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air or the Norma Lewis scholarship fund of the Kentucky Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
