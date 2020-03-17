|
|
Norma Davis
Louisville - Norma Monroe Davis, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky peacefully returned to her heavenly Father on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Norma (wife, mom, grandma, sister, Aunt Norny) loved the Lord with all her heart. Norma Is now with Daddy (Jim) "strolling over Heaven together."
Norma was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20, 1928, resided in Washington County and Louisville most of her childhood. Norma skated up to James Davis one day 75 years ago and the Love Story began. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James H. Davis (2018); brother, Russell Rudolph "Rudy" Monroe (1997); sister, Nancy Jewell Monroe (2018).
She loves to cherish her memory, daughter, Pamela Jean Davis Virgin Tromble (Ralph); son, Dana Bruce Davis (Cynthia); sister, Doris Ima Jean Monroe; brother, Ron Monroe; sister, Sue Carol Monroe Milley; grandchildren, Paul, Mark, David, Dawn and Alivia; and great grandchildren, Courtney, Graham, Kylie, Josh, Jordan and Knox.
Thanks to Hosparus and Judy for all your help! Thank you for all the kind support from Bible Believers Church.
Her funeral is 11am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is 4-8pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020