Norma Deane Watkins


1923 - 2019
Norma Deane Watkins Obituary
Norma Deane Watkins

Louisville - Norma Deane Watkins, 96, died September 21, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Norma was born on August 25, 1923 in Hillview, Illinois to the late Luther and Bertha Schudle. She married Wayne Watkins on June 20, 1942 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Norma was a secretary, church pianist, and organist. She and Wayne enjoyed regular trips to Florida where they both played tennis. Ever the gracious hostess, she always planned fun games for her guests, and was quite the competitive card player with her family. Norma was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church in Louisville. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was an active member of the WMU and former president of the Alpha Club.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Watkins. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Cordell (Jim); 2 grandchildren, Julie Howlett (Chad), and Jason Cordell (Mandy). She was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren whom she loved and knew well.

The visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville on Friday, September 27, 2019. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hurstbourne Baptist Church Alpha Club, 8800 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
