Norma Dukes MilesFt. Myers Beach, FL - Norma Dukes Miles, 87 of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida passed away on September 13, 2020.Norma was born on July 18, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Lenon and Beatrice Dukes.She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Miles, Sr.Norma sold Caroline Emmons Jewelry for over 20 years. She was a proud and loving Mom and Mimi and she was an immaculate homemaker. She enjoyed life to the fullest, and Norma will be truly missed by her family and dear friends.She is survived by her children, James Miles, Jr. (Wendy), Lenon Miles (Marilyn) and Joni Griffin (Jeffrey); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218), with a service to honor the life of Norma to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Norma will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CARE Africa or Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers, Florida.