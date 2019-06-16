Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Steiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Elaine Steiner


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Elaine Steiner Obituary
Norma Elaine Steiner

Louisville - Norma Elaine Steiner, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Harlan County, Nebraska, and was the only child of the late John and Anne Poehlman.

Norma was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

Her husband Ivan precedes Norma in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie Miller and Cheryle Steiner, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7pm at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now