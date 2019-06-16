|
Norma Elaine Steiner
Louisville - Norma Elaine Steiner, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Harlan County, Nebraska, and was the only child of the late John and Anne Poehlman.
Norma was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Her husband Ivan precedes Norma in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie Miller and Cheryle Steiner, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7pm at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019