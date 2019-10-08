Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sils
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Francis Duncan Sils

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Francis Duncan Sils Obituary
Norma Francis Duncan Sils

Louisville - Norma Francis Duncan Sils, 87, entered Eternal Life Monday, October 7, 2019.

Norma was born in Chaplin as the eighth of nine children to the late Robert and Eula Duncan. In the 1970s Ted and Norma, along with Norma's sister Jenny and husband Bob Stewart owned and operated the Stewart and Sils family clothing store in Bloomfield, KY. She served her family faithfully as a homemaker and will be remembered as a fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Theodore S. Sils, Sr., and siblings Mary Jo, William, Mildred, Eugene, Thelma, Bucky, Jenny, and Freddy.

Survivors include her children, Theodore S. Sils, Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Sils (Mac King), and Susan Amundsen (Jack); grandchildren, Kate Stinson (Jay), Brennan Morrison, Patrick Morrison, and Elizabeth King; great grandson, Emmett Stinson; step-grandchildren, Shelby Fisher (Kevin) and Katie Piccini; step-great grandchildren, Tyler Stinson, Kalyn Fisher, Carter Fisher, and Austin Piccini.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Hosparus, https://hosparushealth.org/donate/ or Chaplin United Methodist Church, Chaplin, KY. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now