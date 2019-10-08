|
Norma Francis Duncan Sils
Louisville - Norma Francis Duncan Sils, 87, entered Eternal Life Monday, October 7, 2019.
Norma was born in Chaplin as the eighth of nine children to the late Robert and Eula Duncan. In the 1970s Ted and Norma, along with Norma's sister Jenny and husband Bob Stewart owned and operated the Stewart and Sils family clothing store in Bloomfield, KY. She served her family faithfully as a homemaker and will be remembered as a fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Theodore S. Sils, Sr., and siblings Mary Jo, William, Mildred, Eugene, Thelma, Bucky, Jenny, and Freddy.
Survivors include her children, Theodore S. Sils, Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Sils (Mac King), and Susan Amundsen (Jack); grandchildren, Kate Stinson (Jay), Brennan Morrison, Patrick Morrison, and Elizabeth King; great grandson, Emmett Stinson; step-grandchildren, Shelby Fisher (Kevin) and Katie Piccini; step-great grandchildren, Tyler Stinson, Kalyn Fisher, Carter Fisher, and Austin Piccini.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Hosparus, https://hosparushealth.org/donate/ or Chaplin United Methodist Church, Chaplin, KY. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019