Murrells Inlet - Norma Jean Combs 71, formerly of Marysville, IN went to be with Jesus on Friday October 11, 2019 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC.

She was born on August 19, 1948 in Carrollton, KY to James B. and Louise Reynolds Wilson. She was a former bookkeeper and truck driver and a member of the Marysville Christian Church.

Norma is survived by her husband, Paul "Rusty" Combs; son, Jay Yocum of New Washington, IN; granddaughter, Keiley Yocum; daughter, Kendra Graham of Jeffersonville, IN; brothers, Jimmy Wilson of London, KY and Charles "Buzzy" Wilson of Florence, KY; sister, Mary Sue Wilson of Walton, KY.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October, 16, 2019 at Marysville Christian Church with burial in the Indiana Veterans Cemetery in Madison, IN. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday at Grayson Funeral Home in New Washington and after 10 am on Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Marysville Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
