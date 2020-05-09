Norma Jane Bruce Riggs
Norma Jane Bruce Riggs, 89, wife of the late Cecil Riggs, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Johnson-Mathers Nursing Home.
Born April 15, 1931 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late John & Dolly Lee Arnold Bruce, she lived for many years in the Highland Park area, was a former waitress and had worked in a lamp plant. Norma enjoyed walking and spending time at home with family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Mike (Sharon) Clark, of Lexington; a brother, John (Margaret) Bruce, Jr., of Louisville; 5 grandchildren: Shannon Michele Clark (Renee Harris), Melissa Clark (Scott) Wilder, Brandon Michael Clark, Nikki Wise and Gregory Howard; and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren, including Katrina Ateiah who had lived with her.
Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Jackie Howard, and 2 sisters, Judy & Wilma Bruce.
No services will be held at this time.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home. www.mathersgaunce.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.