Norma Jane Bruce Riggs
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jane Bruce Riggs

Norma Jane Bruce Riggs, 89, wife of the late Cecil Riggs, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Johnson-Mathers Nursing Home.

Born April 15, 1931 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late John & Dolly Lee Arnold Bruce, she lived for many years in the Highland Park area, was a former waitress and had worked in a lamp plant. Norma enjoyed walking and spending time at home with family and friends.

Surviving are a son, Mike (Sharon) Clark, of Lexington; a brother, John (Margaret) Bruce, Jr., of Louisville; 5 grandchildren: Shannon Michele Clark (Renee Harris), Melissa Clark (Scott) Wilder, Brandon Michael Clark, Nikki Wise and Gregory Howard; and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren, including Katrina Ateiah who had lived with her.

Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Jackie Howard, and 2 sisters, Judy & Wilma Bruce.

No services will be held at this time.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home. www.mathersgaunce.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home
105 Locust Street
Carlisle, KY 40311
(859) 289-2271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved