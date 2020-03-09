|
|
Norma Jane Roth
Clarksville - Norma Jane Roth, 91, of Clarksville, passed away March 9, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 10, 1928 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Earl Evans and Lydia Proctor (Edward) DeArk. She was a member of Wall Street United Methodist Church where she was past president of the Woman's Society and was a volunteer for the Center for Lay Ministries. Norma was instrumental in forming the Clarksville branch of the Clark County Public Library by serving on the library board.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Earl Evans; a sister, Elma Fiedler; and a brother, George DeArk.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edward Roth; Kevin Roth (Carla), Kim Meador (Leon) and Patti Finch (Fred); grandchildren, Dr. Casey Roth (Galen) Roberts, Stefani Dayvault, Seth (Casey) Dayvault, Mallory (Tyler) Jackson, Maddie Meador and Jonathan (Carrie) Finch; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harry (Pat) DeArk.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and from 10-11 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 both at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street with burial to follow in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Clarksville Library or Wall Street United Methodist Church. www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020