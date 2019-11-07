|
Norma Jean Byrne
Louisville - Norma Jean Byrne, 89, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
She worked in the nursery and was caregiver to many children with Chapel Park Baptist Church and Shively Baptist Church, where she was a long-time active member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel F. Byrne, Sr.; sons, Daniel Byrne, Jr. and Larry J. Byrne; and brothers, Don Franke and George Franke.
She is survived by her son, Steven Byrne (Merry); daughter-in-law, Vicky Byrne; grandchildren, Jamie, Brian (Candice), Andy (Jill), Jake, Zach (Amy); 10 great-grandchildren (with #11 coming soon); sisters, Dorothy Irvin and Boots Byrne; as well as many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shively Baptist Church, 1599 Sadie Lane. Visitation will be from 11:30am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Shively Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019