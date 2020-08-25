1/1
Norma Jean Caulk
1936 - 2020
Norma Jean Caulk

Louisville, KY - Norma Jean Caulk, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

She was born on March 25, 1936 in Lebanon, Kentucky to Foster Ray and Martha (Green) Ramsey. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 44 years, Robert L. Caulk

Norma is survived by her brother, Joseph (Margie) Ramsey, Sister, Judy (Marvin) Reynolds, Sister, Katherine Amos, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm with a Funeral Ceremony at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
SEP
2
Funeral
12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
