Norma Jean CaulkLouisville, KY - Norma Jean Caulk, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.She was born on March 25, 1936 in Lebanon, Kentucky to Foster Ray and Martha (Green) Ramsey. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 44 years, Robert L. CaulkNorma is survived by her brother, Joseph (Margie) Ramsey, Sister, Judy (Marvin) Reynolds, Sister, Katherine Amos, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm with a Funeral Ceremony at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.