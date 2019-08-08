|
Norma Jean Crawford
Louisville - 84, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 5, 2019 while at her home surrounded by family.
Norma was born on May 11, 1935 in Louisville to the late Edward and Marie Schmidt. She has been a long time member of Immanuel United Church of Christ; worshiping with her church family for over 60 years.
Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Crawford; daughters, Cindy Williams (Paul Thompson), Lisa Crawford (Bill Hull) and Denise Stottmann (Ed); grandchildren, Nic, Alex, Rachel, Sam, Kate, and Lilly; along with many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, August 9th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service in honor of Norma will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 10th at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road. Friends are welcome to visit with family starting at 11:30am until service time on Saturday.
Norma's family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be made to her church or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019