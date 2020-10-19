NORMA JEAN GATLEY
Louisville - 84, of Louisville, passed peacefully from this world to her Heavenly home on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She worked for many years with the Greenery Gift Shop at the old St. Joseph's Infirmary and Audubon Hospital. She loved children and volunteered with Our Mother of Sorrows' school lunchroom. She was a devout catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Roth (George); son, Steven Gatley (Jackie); grandchildren, Christopher Roth, and James, Steven and Julianna (Gus Moon) Gatley; great grandchildren, Caleb Gatley and Morgan Moon; and her brother, James Batts.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church; 760 Eastern Parkway, with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Mass of the Air.
