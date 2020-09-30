Norma Jean Goben
Louisville - Norma Jean Goben, 86, returned to her heavenly father on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020.
Norma was born in Davenport, Iowa where she met Joseph Goben when he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic. They moved back to Louisville where Norma was essential in her support and assistance in building the practice. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and quick wit. We will miss her laughter and often strong opinions on many topics.
She is preceded and reunited in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Joseph Goben.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rhonda Goben-Franklin (Mike), Dr. Kevin Goben (Lisa), and Brian Goben (Pamela). Grandchildren include: Matthew, Katie, Elizabeth, Maggie, and Kristin.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3 at the Chapel in the Woods at Southeast Christian Church, 1407 Moser Road. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00am to 12:00pm, with the memorial service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics
, a favorite charity
.