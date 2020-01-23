Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Dr.
View Map
Norma Jean Harris


1929 - 2020
Norma Jean Harris Obituary
Norma Jean Harris

Louisville - 90, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She was the daughter of Thomas and Ella Brown and she was born on February 6, 1929.

Norma was preceded by the love of her life her husband, William E. "Bill" Harris Sr; brothers, Robert, John and Albert Brown; and sisters, Rose and Helen Clem and Gertrude Reynolds and Ruth Elliott.

She is survived by children, Janet Wrin (Frank), William E. Harris Jr. (Ann), Gary Harris (Alana), Teresa Weaver (Charles) and Kevin Harris (Shelly); grandchildren, Kelley Hill (David), Scott Wrin, Steven Harris, Jennifer White (Ben), Matthew Harris, Michael Weaver, Amy Hester (Aaron), Amanda Ford (Jason) and Bryan and Amber Harris; Great-Grandchildren, Kelsey and Molly Hill, Kayla and Erica Wrin, Savannah and Brianna Harris, Will Harris, Tavis and Jordan Ford, Noah and Jonah White and Anna Claire Harris; 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Doris Howerton and brother, Franklin D. Brown (Dora). Also many nieces and nephews especially, Linda Luckinbill, who helped care for her.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Monday 12 noon at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
