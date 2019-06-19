|
Norma Jean (Vittitoe) Lashley
Louisville - Norma Jean (Vittitoe) Lashley, 86, of Louisville went home to her heavenly father on Monday, June 17, 2019.
She retired from Berheim Distillery after 42 years of service as a laborer.
She was a devoted catholic by faith. She volunteered at her church mass on Tuesdays, she also volunteered at the Candy House (Candies for Caring), Nazareth Home. She was active with the Senior Club at her church. She had lunch with her "Lunch Bunch" every Friday.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chester & Sue(Cecil) Vittitoe; daughter, Susan Whitley; son, Jeff Lashley; two brothers, Mike and Jerry Vittitoe; and sister, Louise Mulhall.
Survivors include her five children, Thomas Lashley (Rhonda Nelson), Judy Mudd, Cindy Eaton(David), Shelia Woosley (Bob), Shawn Lashley; son-in-law, Gerald Whitley; daughter-in-law, Sherry Lashley; three brothers, Edward, Don and Joe(Anthony) Vittitoe; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, and a dear friend Diane.
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00AM Friday at Incarnation Catholic Church 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, with burial to follow. Visitation will be 1:00-8:00PM Thursday and 9:00-10:30AM Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019