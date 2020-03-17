|
Norma Jean Nau Savage
Louisville - 89, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Savage, and her daughter, Michelle Savage Brady.
Norma was a graduate of Presentation Academy and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, loved her Kentucky Wildcats, and was an avid card player and happy hour enthusiast. She also donated money to many needy organizations.
She is survived by her children, Cheri Myers (Mark), Diana Savage (Scott Gattis), Dr. Stephen Savage (Dr. Rebecca Booth), Lisa Savage Weber, and Jack Savage; grandchildren, Jennifer Long, Kevin Combs, Andrea Smith, Chris Giudice, Matt Giudice, Patrick Savage, Michelle Savage, Captain Jack Savage, Paul Savage, and Erika Savage; great-grandchildren, Michael and Carson Long, Sebastian and Teddy Giudice; and step-grandchildren, Bryson and Brody Smith.
The family also wishes to thank her caregivers, Mica, Tameka, Tammy, Shenita, Quita, and Michelle.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm on Thursday, March 19 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Xavier Scholarship Fund or to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020