Norma Jean Neville Obituary
Louisville - Norma Jean Neville, 88, originally from Highland Park, KY passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Chester, Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James Neville; and her parents, Willie and Pearl Johnson. She is survived by her son, James L. Neville, Jr. (Vicki); daughter, Debra L. Ballard (Rocky); grandchildren, James Robert Neville (Courtney), Heather Renee O'brien (Anthony), Sandra Neville, and Autumn Hart (Jonathan); six great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Alan Johnson (Mary); and her sister, Beverly Leverette; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Norma was a member of Community of Christ Church in Chester, Va. She enjoyed quilting and was an amazing cook. Norma will be remembered as loving mother, grandmother and caregiver. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -