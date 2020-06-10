Norma Jean Palmer Calloway
Norma Jean Palmer Calloway

Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. Survivors: children, Floy Sheffield (Gail ), Linda Calloway, Patricia Calloway, Mayshell C. Moody (Charles), Helen Maddox (Arthur), Melissa Calloway, Gwendolyn Smith; sister, Celestine Williams; brothers-in-law, Morris Mosley, Leroy Calloway and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday at 10:00 A.M. followed by service at 12:00 P.M. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Avenue. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Online condolences :www.hathawayandclark.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
13
Service
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
