Norma Jean Palmer Calloway



Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. Survivors: children, Floy Sheffield (Gail ), Linda Calloway, Patricia Calloway, Mayshell C. Moody (Charles), Helen Maddox (Arthur), Melissa Calloway, Gwendolyn Smith; sister, Celestine Williams; brothers-in-law, Morris Mosley, Leroy Calloway and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday at 10:00 A.M. followed by service at 12:00 P.M. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Avenue. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Online condolences :www.hathawayandclark.com









