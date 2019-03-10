Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Norma Jean Plyler Obituary
Norma Jean Plyler

Louisville - Norma Jean Plyler, 92, entered her Heavenly Home March 8, 2019.

Norma Jean was born in Louisville to the late Henry and Mary Agnes Hamilton. She was a member of Hikes Point Christian Church and will be remembered as a loving and devoted Mom and Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Roy Plyler; and son, Daniel Plyler.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Steinrock (Terry), Donna Schank (Mark), and Connie Miller; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, with a private burial to occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dreams with Wings. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
