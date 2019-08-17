|
|
Norma Jean Rasche Medley
Springfield - age 82, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.
A native of Jasper, Indiana, she was born on September 4, 1936 to the late John and Rosella Giesler Rasche.
She was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church and a former employee of Sansbury Infirmary.
Preceding her in death was here husband, William M. "Bill" Medley, Jr.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Campbell and two brothers, Charles Rasche and Damian Rasche.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Medley (Donna) and Mark Medley of Springfield; three daughters, Cheryl Campbell (John) of Louisville, Mary Ann Schnieders (Larry) of Eastlake, Ohio and Susan Maples (Sam) of Tuscaloosa, AL and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19th at the St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Rose Cemetery.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 Sunday with a prayer service at 5:00 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY 40069.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019