Norma Jean Searcy
Louisville - Norma Jean Searcy, 81, loving wife to William Searcy, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday March 11, 2019.
She was born to the late Benjamin and Mabel (Goodlett) Renfro in Louisville on July 26, 1937.
She is also preceded in death by a brother David Renfro.
Besides her husband of 57 years, she is survived by their daughters, Denise Feenan (John), Deanna O'Bryan, Daina Searcy along with grandson Harrison Feenan and her brother Gene Renfro (Ursula).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019