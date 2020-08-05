1/
Norma Jean (Young) Wilke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean (Young) Wilke

Louisville - Norma Jean Wilke, 84, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church and a long-time member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray, Kentucky. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She was caring, independent and selfless. She was an excellent cook, talented artist and seamstress, and avid gardener. She was the best Mom and Grandma and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, George Joseph Wilke, Sr., parents John and Frances Young and grandson Johannes Marinas "Sean" Van't Zelfde.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Edward Young (Gail), her sister, Carol Downs of Caneyville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Mary Barnhart and brother-in-law, David Stallings of Salt Springs, Florida; her five children, Lisa Conrad (Harold), Frances Van't Zelfde (Martin) of Luxembourg, Linda Raisle (Ted), Trisha Wilke of Manville, New Jersey and George Wilke, Jr. (Jinling) of Seattle, Washington; her grandchildren, Kristina Seipel (David), Jacqueline Van't Zelfde, Erin, Hannah and Leah Conner, and Megan Raisle; her great-grandson, Michael Seipel; and many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Douzé Dames.

Her family is grateful for the loving care provided by her caregivers and Hosparus.

There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19 concerns, her Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, St. Leo Catholic Church or Hosparus Health Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved