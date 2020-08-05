Norma Jean (Young) Wilke
Louisville - Norma Jean Wilke, 84, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020.
She was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church and a long-time member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray, Kentucky. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She was caring, independent and selfless. She was an excellent cook, talented artist and seamstress, and avid gardener. She was the best Mom and Grandma and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, George Joseph Wilke, Sr., parents John and Frances Young and grandson Johannes Marinas "Sean" Van't Zelfde.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Edward Young (Gail), her sister, Carol Downs of Caneyville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Mary Barnhart and brother-in-law, David Stallings of Salt Springs, Florida; her five children, Lisa Conrad (Harold), Frances Van't Zelfde (Martin) of Luxembourg, Linda Raisle (Ted), Trisha Wilke of Manville, New Jersey and George Wilke, Jr. (Jinling) of Seattle, Washington; her grandchildren, Kristina Seipel (David), Jacqueline Van't Zelfde, Erin, Hannah and Leah Conner, and Megan Raisle; her great-grandson, Michael Seipel; and many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Douzé Dames.
Her family is grateful for the loving care provided by her caregivers and Hosparus.
There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19 concerns, her Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association
, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, St. Leo Catholic Church or Hosparus Health Louisville.