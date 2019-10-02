|
Norma Jeanne Gentry
Mt. Washington - Norma Jeanne Gentry, 87, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Masonic Home.
She was a native of Bullitt County and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dale Gentry.
Norma Jeanne is survived by one son, Michael Dale Gentry; three daughters, Rhonda Moore, Karyn Hoops, and Susan Sadler (Phil); one brother, Shirley Armstrong; a sister, Carolyn Robinson; along with 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren & one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorial gifts may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019