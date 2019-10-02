Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Norma Jeanne Gentry

Norma Jeanne Gentry Obituary
Norma Jeanne Gentry

Mt. Washington - Norma Jeanne Gentry, 87, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Masonic Home.

She was a native of Bullitt County and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dale Gentry.

Norma Jeanne is survived by one son, Michael Dale Gentry; three daughters, Rhonda Moore, Karyn Hoops, and Susan Sadler (Phil); one brother, Shirley Armstrong; a sister, Carolyn Robinson; along with 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren & one great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
