Norma Krieger
Prospect - Norma McGinnis Krieger, was born 3/22/25 in Rising Sun, In. and passed away 05/05/2019 at her home. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School class of 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Krieger, Sr. She is survived by 2 sons: Michael (Sheryl) of Louisville,Ky. and James (Cammie) of LaGrange,Ky. and step son Robert, Jr (Camille) of Klamath Falls,Or; grandchildren, Michael Krieger, Jr., Matthew Krieger, Kennady Krieger, Caiden Nichter (Jake), Kelbie Krieger, Kinsey Krieger, Robert Krieger III (Alicia) and Christopher Krieger (Brittany) and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Normas first love was being a semi-professional bowler, her best score 280, and then the Cincinnati Reds. She grew up on Shipping Port Island, overlooking the McAlpine Locks and Dam. She worked at Jeff Boat during WWII. She and Bob loved to travel Europe. She worked/owned 2 businesses. Her idea of a fun birthday was to ride up to Belterra and spend the day. Norma and Bob raised and showed AKC registered Boxers (Blitzkrieg Kennels).
Funeral service Stoess Funeral Home, Monday, 12:30 pm with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 am Monday until time of service. Expressions of sympathy: Donation to James Graham Brown Cancer Center. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019