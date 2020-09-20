Norma L. (Banet) Andres
Floyds Knobs - Norma Lee (Banet) Andres, 89, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church where she was the former school secretary and president of the Christian Mothers group. Norma was know for working hard right alongside her late husband, Irvin, Sr. Together they raised their four children and instilled in them the value of hard work and the love of their faith. Norma enjoyed canning, gardening, card playing, and cooking for her family and spending time with them.
She was born on June 6, 1931 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana the late to Wilford and Mary (Renn) Banet. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Andres, Sr.; brothers, Tommy, Dutch, Maurice, LeMerle, and Clarence Banet; and sister, Martha Moore.
Norma is survived by her children, Mark (Barbie), Kathy, Irvin "Bugsy", Jr. (Lesley), and William "Billy" (Kelly) Andres; grandchildren, Jacob, Shana, Seth, Katie, Megan, Hannah, and Jared Andres, and Amber Quick; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Aileen Banet and brother, Larry Banet.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Norma's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and The Smile Train (633 Third Avenue 9th Floor New York, New York 10017).
The family wishes to extend their heart-felt thanks to the staff at Autumn Woods Health Campus and Kindred Hospice for all their care for Norma.
