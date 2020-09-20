1/1
Norma L. (Banet) Andres
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma L. (Banet) Andres

Floyds Knobs - Norma Lee (Banet) Andres, 89, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church where she was the former school secretary and president of the Christian Mothers group. Norma was know for working hard right alongside her late husband, Irvin, Sr. Together they raised their four children and instilled in them the value of hard work and the love of their faith. Norma enjoyed canning, gardening, card playing, and cooking for her family and spending time with them.

She was born on June 6, 1931 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana the late to Wilford and Mary (Renn) Banet. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Andres, Sr.; brothers, Tommy, Dutch, Maurice, LeMerle, and Clarence Banet; and sister, Martha Moore.

Norma is survived by her children, Mark (Barbie), Kathy, Irvin "Bugsy", Jr. (Lesley), and William "Billy" (Kelly) Andres; grandchildren, Jacob, Shana, Seth, Katie, Megan, Hannah, and Jared Andres, and Amber Quick; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Aileen Banet and brother, Larry Banet.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Norma's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association and The Smile Train (633 Third Avenue 9th Floor New York, New York 10017).

The family wishes to extend their heart-felt thanks to the staff at Autumn Woods Health Campus and Kindred Hospice for all their care for Norma.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved