Norma Lee Lozar
Louisville - Norma was born August 14th, 1929 in Louisville, KY to Bernard and Aline Alvey. She grew up in the West End of Louisville and graduated from Shawnee High School. Norma was married to Joseph Lozar for 65 years. Shortly after getting married they were stationed in Albuquerque, NM during the Korean Conflict. Norma and Joe had two sons, Joseph Jr. and Gregory, and Norma found her greatest joy was to be a devoted stay-at-home mom for their two sons. They were all active members of St. Denis Church. They lived in Shively and moved to Bancroft in the 1978.
Norma and Joe enjoyed square dancing, playing cards with friends, growing roses in her backyard and cooking up great dinners for the family. She worked part-time as a bookkeeper at several companies in Louisville but family was always her number one priority. This was especially true when grandchildren came into her life. She enjoyed cheering on her two grandsons at their ballgames and taking them to various activities in the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph T. Lozar, Sr.; grandson, Patrick Joseph Lozar; brother, B.J. Alvey, Jr: and sister, Irma Jean (Alvey) Saurer.
Norma is survived by her sons; Joseph T. Lozar Jr. (Margaret), and Gregory D. Lozar (Dana); grandson, Jeffery Dee Lozar, and several nieces and nephew.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or by going to www.DAV.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019