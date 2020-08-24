Norma Lee Saunders
Anchorage -
Norma Lee Saunders, 85, of Anchorage, died Saturday at her home. A Shelby county native, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Verner and Ethel Fortner Wood. Norma was a homemaker, Avon representative and member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. A more caring and compassionate person could not be found.
Survivors include her husband, James Albert Saunders, Anchorage, two sons Albert Allen Saunders, Louisville, and Darrell L. (Susan D.) Saunders, Corbin; grandchildren Julie Saunders and Philip (Mary Neale) Saunders and great grandson Jim Henry Saunders. Her brother, Glen Wood preceded her in death.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church,13800 Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY 40245. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com
to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.