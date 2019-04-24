Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Norma Lee Taylor Obituary
Norma Lee Taylor

LOUISVILLE - 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Mattie Clay and James Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Taylor.

She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Patrick, Tabitha Taylor and Monica Patrick, in addition to a host of family and friends.

A special thanks to Dr. Muneeb A. Choudry and the staff of Norton Cancer Institute at Audubon Hospital for the hard work and dedication to Norma Taylor during her illness.

Visitation will be from 10am -12pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral to follow at noon. Burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
