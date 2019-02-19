|
Norma Littrell
Louisville - Mrs. Norma L. Littrell, age 88, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on February 17, 2019. Mrs. Littrell was born on September 3, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona to the late William T. Reynolds and Rose E. (Raisor) Rankin. She was a homemaker and a member of Farmdale Baptist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her loving husband of 60 years, Lester H. Littrell; daughters, Linda Myer and Joyce Navarro. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Larry Russell, Wilbur Littrell (Kris), Tommy Littrell (Darlene), Janice Durbin, Lisa Ramsey and Lester "Skip" Littrell, Jr. (Kathy); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Carol Ray, Jane Snelling and Tillie Kraft.
Memorial service will be conducted at 4 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects from 12 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019