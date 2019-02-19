Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Littrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Littrell


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Littrell Obituary
Norma Littrell

Louisville - Mrs. Norma L. Littrell, age 88, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on February 17, 2019. Mrs. Littrell was born on September 3, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona to the late William T. Reynolds and Rose E. (Raisor) Rankin. She was a homemaker and a member of Farmdale Baptist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her loving husband of 60 years, Lester H. Littrell; daughters, Linda Myer and Joyce Navarro. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Larry Russell, Wilbur Littrell (Kris), Tommy Littrell (Darlene), Janice Durbin, Lisa Ramsey and Lester "Skip" Littrell, Jr. (Kathy); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Carol Ray, Jane Snelling and Tillie Kraft.

Memorial service will be conducted at 4 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects from 12 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now